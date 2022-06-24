      Weather Alert

Madonna performs at Pride event with drag queens, makes out with a rapper

Jun 24, 2022 @ 10:30am

It’s been a while since Madonna has performed live in the U.S., but since it’s Pride Month, the longtime ally hit the stage last night at New York City’s Terminal 5 for a special event.

The event was hosted by the NFT platform World of Women, with whom Madonna has collaborated before. According to Billboard, she performed a remix of her hit “Hung Up” with female Dominican rapper Tokischa, with whom she then made out. She also performed with LGBTQ rapper Saucy Santana on a mash-up of her classic “Material Girl” and his song of the same name.

Billboard also reports that Madonna appeared on stage with famous drag queens — including Bob the Drag Queen and Violet Chachki — and her son David Banda. During her big finale, she performed “Celebration,” the title track of her 2009 compilation.

But Madonna wasn’t just celebrating Pride — the event also doubled as a record release party for Finally Enough Love, her dance remix compilation. The 16-track version of the package is out today; the full 50-track version comes out August 19, a few days after Madonna’s birthday.

You can see footage of Madonna’s rehearsals for last night’s event on her Instagram Story.

