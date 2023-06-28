Madonna postpones The Celebration Tour after bacterial infection, ICU stay

Madonna has postponed her upcoming The Celebration Tour due to health reasons.

The announcement comes from the superstar’s manager, Guy Oseary, who confirmed the news on his Instagram.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary’s post reads.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” the post continues. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna: The Celebration Tour was meant to start in Vancouver on July 15, with plans to hit 43 cities globally and run through January 2024. The show is billed as the singer’s first retrospective tour, highlighting over four decades of her music career.

