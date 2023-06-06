Madonna posts vulgar clip of Sam Smith collaboration “Vulgar”

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Judging from a clip that Madonna has posted on TikTok, her new collaboration with Sam Smith certainly is “Vulgar.”

The song drops on Friday, but the Queen of Pop posted a video on TikTok of herself lip-synching to the track. In the clip, she’s not singing, but rapping — sort of.

“Let’s get into the groove/ you know just what to do/ boy, get down on your needs ’cause I am Madonna,” she speak-sings. “If you f*** with Sam tonight, you’re f****** with me/ so watch what you say or I’ll split your banana.”

She says “banana” with a British accent so it rhymes with “Madonna” — kind of.

“GET DOWN ON YOUR KNEES,” she captioned the TikTok, adding #SAMANDMADONNA and #VULGAR.

Sam, meanwhile, has posted a brief black-and-white clip of what looks like a scene from a video, with the caption, “VULGAR IS BEAUTIFUL.”

As previously reported, Madonna introduced Sam and Kim Petras‘ performance of “Unholy” at the Grammys earlier this year. After the ceremony, Sam shared an Instagram photo of themselves posing with Madonna and wrote, “Overwhelmed, grateful and inspired. Thank you for your love and support @madonna. I’ll never forget your kindness.”

