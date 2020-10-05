Madonna Refused to Work With David Guetta Because He’s a Scorpio
David Guetta recalled a good meeting with Madonna that took an astrological turn. He won a Grammy for a remix he did for her. She was very appreciative and wanted to meet with him and have him producer her next album. He said they had a great lunch meeting, it was just the two of them, no extra people David said she asked him his astrological sign and he responded, Scorpio. Suddenly she makes a face and says ‘I’m sorry we’re not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye. Have you ever made a major decision based on astrology?