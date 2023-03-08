Madonna shares image of her kissing rumored new boyfriend on Instagram

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

﻿Madonna﻿ certainly knows how to generate headlines. After teasing a new relationship with ﻿Josh Popper ﻿earlier this month, the singer went Instagram official with the 29-year-old boxer.

This comes shortly after Madge parted ways with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell.

The 64-year-old singer shared a snap of the two locking lips to her Instagram Story. She and Popper were dressed in all black, including masks, for what appeared to be a party celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim. The singer captioned the post, “Killers who are partying,” a reference to a song off her 2019 album Madame X.

Madonna revealed on her Story that she dressed as the historical figure ﻿Queen Esther ﻿for the celebration. Esther is also Madonna’s self-given Hebrew name.

The party came days after Madonna sat ringside at Popper’s fight at Manhattan’s Classic Car Club, according to Page Six. She reportedly left as soon as his match ended, which he won.

