Madonna shares the 5 house rules that must be followed in her home

Madonna revealed the five rules her family must follow when they’re home.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, the hitmaker shared a picture of her holding up a chalkboard-style sign that has the words “House Rules” written on top.

The #1 rule of Madonna’s house is to “Smile,” while the second-most important rule is to “Be Happy.” Going down the list, it becomes apparent the singer values communication because the next rule is “Listen to others.”

Rounding out the list are “Speak Kindness” and “Be Happy with what you have,” respectively.

Madonna is the mother of six children: 26-year-old Lourdes, 22-year-old Rocco, 17-year-old David Banda, 15-year-old Mercy, and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stella.

As previously reported, the singer revealed what brings her joy when talking to Vanity Fair. In her January interview, she said “the time I spend with my children” makes her happy, such as “seeing them happy, watching their development, discovering their passions.”

Madonna also described motherhood as “the most difficult, the hardest battle.” Despite that, she added, “Whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art.”

