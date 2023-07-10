Madonna will reschedule North American leg of tour, but says she’s “on the road to recovery”

Madonna is “grateful” for fans’ “care and support” after the health scare that forced her to postpone her Celebration Tour, and she’s now telling them what her next steps will be.

Last month, the Queen of Pop landed in the ICU after she contracted a “serious bacterial infection.” Her tour, which was to kick off July 15, was put on hold while she recovered. Now, she’s taken to Instagram to announce that she’s pushing back the North American leg of the tour.

“The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe,” she writes. Currently, the first scheduled overseas date is October 14 in London.

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement,” Madonna notes. “I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

Madonna goes on to describe waking up in the hospital and thinking first of her children. Then, she thought, “I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour” or “the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show.”

“My focus is now my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can,” she adds.

