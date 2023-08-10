Madonna’s family vineyard can be yours for just under $5 million

It’s the ultimate Madonna souvenir: The vineyard that the Queen of Pop’s father, Silvio Ciccone, founded in Northern Michigan in 1995 with his wife Joan is now up for sale.

While Ciccone, 93, is still a consultant, the operation of the property is now being handled by two of Madonna’s siblings: Her sister Paula is the winemaker, while her brother Mario is the manager. Her sister Jennifer is also part of the business. It’s not clear why they’re selling the property, but it can be yours for $4.925 million.

What do you get for that price? A 78-acre property that produces award-winning wines that are bottled on-site and available in 45 states. Also included is a five-bedroom house, a 7,750-square-foot tasting room, and a historic barn and event space, which is frequently booked for events. In fact, Wine Enthusiast named it among the Top 10 Best Winery/Vineyard Venues to Host Your Wedding in the U.S.

In 2021, Madonna took five of her kids to the winery to celebrate Silvo’s 90th birthday. “He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one’s way in life,” Madonna captioned her post about the family gathering.

