Madonna’s music featured in Apple Fitness+ workouts for Pride Month

June is Pride Month, and to mark the occasion, Apple Fitness+ has created a series of new workouts and meditations featuring the music of longtime LGBTQ ally Madonna.

Starting June 5, you’ll be able enjoy rowing, cycling, core, treadmill, strength, dance, yoga and cardio workouts, all set to songs from every decade of Madonna’s career, from the ’80s to the 2010s. Each instructor will be wearing one of Madonna’s iconic looks, including her “Like a Virgin” white lace wedding dress and her outfit from the “Material Girl” video.

According to Apple, “the energy and themes of each workout are inspired by Madonna’s impact on self-acceptance and inclusivity across music, culture, and style.”

Madonna’s Celebration tour kicks off July 15 in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, it’s not clear when the collaboration between Madonna and Sam Smith that the Queen of Pop teased on Wednesday will be released. Sam was seemingly going to debut it at their concert on Wednesday night, but it was canceled due to their vocal issues.

