Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Madonna’s music featured in Apple Fitness+ workouts for Pride Month

May 25, 2023 5:30PM EDT
Share
Courtesy Apple Fitness+

June is Pride Month, and to mark the occasion, Apple Fitness+ has created a series of new workouts and meditations featuring the music of longtime LGBTQ ally Madonna.

Starting June 5, you’ll be able enjoy rowing, cycling, core, treadmill, strength, dance, yoga and cardio workouts, all set to songs from every decade of Madonna’s career, from the ’80s to the 2010s. Each instructor will be wearing one of Madonna’s iconic looks, including her “Like a Virgin” white lace wedding dress and her outfit from the “Material Girl” video.

According to Apple, “the energy and themes of each workout are inspired by Madonna’s impact on self-acceptance and inclusivity across music, culture, and style.”

Madonna’s Celebration tour kicks off July 15 in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, it’s not clear when the collaboration between Madonna and Sam Smith that the Queen of Pop teased on Wednesday will be released. Sam was seemingly going to debut it at their concert on Wednesday night, but it was canceled due to their vocal issues.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Stripped Down w/ Brent & Zach of SHINEDOWN
2

Enter to win $2000 for your Dad this Father's Day
3

Hall of Fame Village to Add New Ride Spike It
4

Kelly Clarkson releases “sexy-a** song” “favorite kind of high;” Maroon 5 returns with “Middle Ground”
5

Onstage at Gillette Stadium, Taylor Swift says her life “finally makes sense”