‘Magnetic’ Vaccine Doctor under State Investigation

November 2, 2022 8:17AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Cleveland-area doctor who claimed that the COVID vaccine causes a person to become magnetic is now under investigation by the Ohio Medical Board.

The reason for the probe into Dr Sherri Tenpenney is not known.

But the board tells the doctor in a letter of the range of punishments including possible license revocation.

The doctor had testified to state legislators about her unfounded vaccine beliefs.

