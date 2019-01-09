Mailings Going Out To Inactive Voters

(ONN) – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted says more than 275,000 inactive voters in the state are about to get their final opportunity to keep from being dropped from the rolls.

Husted says “last chance mailings” are going out from county election boards as part of Ohio’s process for keeping its list of eligible voters up-to-date.

Civil rights groups unsuccessfully challenged Ohio’s stringent maintenance procedures as a voter “purge” but the U.S. Supreme Court rejected their arguments, finding Ohio hadn’t violated a federal law intended to increase the ranks of registered voters.

Husted’s office says those responding properly will remain registered.

Those who drop off can re-register online.