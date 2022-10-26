A major fire in downtown Canton had multiple firetrucks and dozens of firefighters in action on Wednesday afternoon. An abandoned building located at 700 6th St NE caught blaze and the fire quickly spread. The building is an old manufacturing site and currently disconnected from all utilities. Flames roared through the building and shot into the sky as people gathered and watched from below. Thick black and gray smoke filled the air and the heat was felt from beyond the barricades. The flames were intense enough to bring down parts of the exterior of the building. At the time of publication, we are unaware if anyone was in the building. Canton Fire Division Chief Steve Henderson was quoted by 1480 WHBC regarding the fire in downtown Canton:

It started on the first floor and ran up an elevator shaft…Obviously it will be under investigation…