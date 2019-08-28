      Weather Alert

Make Sure Your Silverware Is Clean

Aug 28, 2019 @ 2:47pm

A Chinese restaurant in Tennessee has been shut down after employees were caught on video washing rags and utensils in a nearby lake.

On Tuesday, a man spotted an employee cleaning some kind of rack in the lake water before returning it to the restaurant.  The Health Department closed the restaurant after the video surfaced. The owners initially denied washing utensils in the lake, but changed their story after they were shown the video, claiming it was a drain rack that never comes in “direct contact” with food.

TAGS
dirty restaurant scandal
