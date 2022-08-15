“Make You Say”: “The Middle” partners Maren Morris and Zedd join forces for another collaboration

John Shearer/Getty Images

Maren Morris is teaming up with Zedd once again.

On Monday, the singers announced that their new collaboration, “Make You Say,” drops on Friday, this time featuring electronic pop duo Beauz. The cover art features three animated versions of Maren’s face in green, orange and blue, each one sprouting out of the other.

“DREAM TEAM.” comments Beauz.

Days prior, Maren teased the collaboration on Instagram, writing, “Round 2?” alongside a photo of herself and Zedd.

Maren, Zedd and Grey shot to the top of the charts in 2018 with their smash hit “The Middle.” It reached #1 on the Billboard Adult Top 40 and Hot Dance/Electronic Songs charts, in addition to peaking in the top five on the Billboard Hot 100. It also charted in Belgium, Germany, Canada and several other countries.

“The Middle” has been certified six times Platinum in the U.S.

