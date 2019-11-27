Making The Most Out Of Your Thanksgiving Leftovers
Face it; unless you go out on Thanksgiving and aren’t sent home with a doggie bag, you’re going to have leftovers piled up in the fridge. I’ve had this only to end up having way too much, and you can only chomp on ham and mashed potatoes for so many meals. A goof friend of mine years ago introduced me to a way of re-purposing those foods! Take the turkey, ham, cranberry sauce and make a Monte Cristo with french toast and a small bit of dijon mustard. It’s on point! If you need other ideas, here’s what you can do with them.
Don’t fear the turkey drying out. Former Washington Post staffer Renee Schettler suggests frying it up with “copious amounts of butter,” then putting the meat along with bacon, avocado, mayo and red onion into another sandwich. The dinner rolls can be made into bread pudding, while the cranberry sauce could be turned into a BBQ sauce. Try stuffing waffles for breakfast. But if you don’t have an iron, use the leftovers as fritters or to fill other foods like mushroom caps.
Which other meals could you create with your Thanksgiving leftovers? How long do you hang on to them?