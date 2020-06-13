      Weather Alert

Malvern Teen Killed by Gunfire in Texas

Jun 13, 2020 @ 7:54am

CALDWELL CO., Texas (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 16-year-old Malvern boy is dead.

He was one of two people killed by gunfire in Caldwell County Texas this week.

Landin Robinson and his 18-year-old cousin were found dead along a country road according to the sheriff’s office there.

They were shot several times while riding an ATV.

A 34-year-old Austin Texas man was arrested.

Robinson was set to play football for Malvern High School this fall.

He was visiting family in Texas.

