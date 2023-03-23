“Mama is in full support of NOISE”: Pink gifts 6-year-old son a drum set

Pink‘s house is about to get a whole lot noisier: she got her 6-year-old son, Jameson, a new drum set.

The singer shared the sweet surprise on her Instagram Story, which she captioned, “Day one. Mama is in full support of NOISE.” The video starts with her and Jameson walking down a hallway into what appears to be a multipurpose room that has a piano and a set of weights in it.

On the way, Pink tells her son he should “be really excited” by what she’s about to show him.

Jameson looks to his left and freezes upon seeing a Mendini drum set in the corner. He is heard panting excitedly before running toward his mom to give her a hug.

“Look at your new drum kit, bro,” Pink encourages, before Jameson asks if he can try it out.

Another video shows the singer giving her little one a lesson. She captioned, “Mama does not play- but she will pretend to inspire the future generations of drummers.”

Pink shares Jameson, as well as 11-year-old Willow, with husband Carey Hart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.