Mama Kelce Talks About Navigating This Intense New Spotlight

October 6, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie TRIED to get Donna “Mama” Kelce to spill the beans about her time hanging with Taylor Swift in the suites as they both cheered on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. The TRIED to but Mama Kelce shut it down saying it’s their personal life. She also admits that she never gives Travis or his brother, Jason, advice.

She says she “loves a thrill” and it’s been a fun ride, but she absolutely did not see it coming!  The only thing about Taylor she would give up is that “it’s too new” to comment! She explain she was telling Taylor about how to tell when the commercial break is over and the game can resume…but that was it!  She’s even got her own collaboration deals because KIND bars heard she always carries them in her purse. So now she has her own ‘Donna’s Purse Snacks’!

 

 

