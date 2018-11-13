The son of a North Royalton couple has been arrested as a person of interest in his parent’s murder. Police say the 44-year old was located at a Medina motel. He had his parents cell phones and a gun. The couple was found dead in their home Monday — they had been shot to death.
Police also say the suspect did not appear to break into the couple’s home, and the motive for the murders is still unclear.
Man a “person of interest” in Parents Death
The son of a North Royalton couple has been arrested as a person of interest in his parent’s murder. Police say the 44-year old was located at a Medina motel. He had his parents cell phones and a gun. The couple was found dead in their home Monday — they had been shot to death.