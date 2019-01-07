Man Accused Of Attacking Ex-Girlfriend

(WHBC) – A man’s facing a variety of charges after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend.

The Akron Police Department responded to the 500 block of South Rhodes Avenue for an assault on Sunday afternoon.

Police say 25-year-old Justin D. Horton had gone over to his ex-girlfriend’s house to retrieve some of his stuff and the two got into an argument.

Police say Horton pulled his ex into his car and drove around while punching her in the face and choking her.

The 24-year-old victim said she tried to get out of the car and that Horton threatened to kill her.

She finally escaped the vehicle, and as she was getting out, Horton drove over her foot, according to police.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries to her neck, elbow and foot.

Officer located Horton and placed him under arrest on charges of abduction, unlawful restraint, menacing, felonious assault, and kidnapping.