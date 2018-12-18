Man Accused Of Robbing Target, Assaulting Deputy

(WHBC) – A Canton man is sitting in the Summit County Jail, accused of robbing a Target store and assaulting a sheriff’s deputy.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a robbery at the Target on Arlington Ridge in the City of Green on Friday.

Workers said a man assaulted a security guard when he was confronted for stealing a large amount of merchandise.

The suspect then fled the scene in a car, which deputies located on Interstate 77.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect, Christopher Williams, 30, was a passenger in the car and tried to flee on foot.

As the deputy was apprehending the man, Williams allegedly assaulted the deputy, causing minor injuries.

Williams was placed under arrest on charges of robbery and assaulting a police officer, each a felony, and resisting arrest.

The sheriff’s office says Williams was in possession of about $700 of stolen merchandise from Target as well as stolen items from Walmart.

The stolen items were returned to the stores.