Man and Woman Wanted for Jackson Township Robbery Arrested

Mar 3, 2020 @ 4:41pm

LAKE COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Police have arrested the man and woman connected to the robbery of a Jackson Township Burger King that took place on Sunday.

38 year old Shaun Phipps and 27 year old Ashleigh Mayfield were arrested by Madison Township Police early this morning following a vehicle chase in Lake County.

In addition to the Burger King robbery, the two were wanted in Stow for the robbery of a Speedway Gas Station. Both remain behind bars facing multiple charges.

