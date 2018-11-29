Man Arrested After Road Rage Shootout

(WHBC) – A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident that left him with a gunshot wound.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says Orlando Negron Espinosa, 43, of Massillon, was booked into jail on charges of felonious assault, and that other charges of pending the outcome of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says Espinosa was involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle on Interstate 77 southbound near South Arlington Road and Massillon Road at around 11 p.m. on November 3rd.

The two vehicles collided and then pulled off the side of the highway.

The sheriff’s office says Espinosa approached the other man’s car, while the other man was still in his vehicle with his family.

A deputy arrived on scene to find the two men engaged in a gunfight.

Both immediately surrendered to deputies.

Espinosa was injured and taken to Akron City Hospital for treatment of a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

The other driver, his wife and two children were not injured.

The sheriff’s office says Espinosa was arrested after their investigation revealed that he exited his vehicle to confront the other driver, who was still in his vehicle with his family.

Investigators say the altercation was the result of Espinosa’s actions.