      Weather Alert

Man Arrested, Facing Charges in Connection to Death of Carroll County Teen

Sep 4, 2019 @ 6:04pm

CARROLL COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Carroll County man has been arrested as a suspect in connection to the murder of a 14 year old boy back in April.

The dead body of Jonathon Minard was found buried in a shallow grave on a Carroll County farm, nearly five months ago on April 19. The Carroll County Coroner’s Office said he died from acute fentanyl intoxication and his death was ruled a homicide.

30 year old Matthew Little arrested by authorities earlier today in connection to Minard’s death. Little was indicted on 15 charges. Authorities said they identified Little as a person of interest in the case within days of Minard’s disappearance.

He was said by authorities to have picked Jonathon up and took him to a farm in Washington Township to milk cows, but the teen vanished shortly thereafter.

Popular Posts
Husband & Wife Have Epic Fight on Plane, She Hits Him With Laptop
Valedictorian Puts School Staff On Blast During Viral Speech
Submit Your Community Event
Social Influencer Defaces 200 Year Old Statue to Gain Followers
Dad and Baby Hilariously Discuss TV Show