Man Arrested, Facing Charges in Connection to Death of Carroll County Teen

CARROLL COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Carroll County man has been arrested as a suspect in connection to the murder of a 14 year old boy back in April.
The dead body of Jonathon Minard was found buried in a shallow grave on a Carroll County farm, nearly five months ago on April 19. The Carroll County Coroner’s Office said he died from acute fentanyl intoxication and his death was ruled a homicide.
30 year old Matthew Little arrested by authorities earlier today in connection to Minard’s death. Little was indicted on 15 charges. Authorities said they identified Little as a person of interest in the case within days of Minard’s disappearance.
He was said by authorities to have picked Jonathon up and took him to a farm in Washington Township to milk cows, but the teen vanished shortly thereafter.