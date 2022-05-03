Man Arrested in Abduction Attempt in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A 16-year-old girl in Akron was able to fend off a potential kidnapper last week.
A suspect was arrested a short time later.
Akron police say a man approached the teen as she walked to school near a Metro bus stop on South Arlington Street.
He tried to drag her to his car, but she was able to hold onto a chain-link fence and eventually break free.
29-year-old Da Aron Jackson was picked up when the suspect car was located a few hours later.
He’s charged with abduction.