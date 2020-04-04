Man Arrested in Connection With Tuesday Shooting Incident in Canton

      Breaking News
Apr 4, 2020 @ 9:08am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Tuesday incident where a man was shot in the hand.

33-year-old Jeffrey Ditch is charged with felonious assault for the incident on 10th Street NW in Canton.

Jail reports indicate Ditch was arrested at the Circle K at 12th Street and Fulton Road NW where police found him sleeping in a car with a gun in plain view.

Drugs were also taken during the arrest.

