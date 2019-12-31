      Weather Alert

Man Arrested in Summit County for Impersonating Police Officer

Dec 31, 2019 @ 3:56pm

SUMMIT COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Authorities with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Tuesday night who was driving around impersonating a police officer. They say 34 year old Delonte Smith had active arrest warrants through multiple police departments.

When he was pulled over for a speeding violation on I-271, deputies noticed he was wearing a holster and a pair of handcuffs on his belt. They later found a “peace officer” badge and a loaded handgun in his vehicle.

A woman in the vehicle told deputies he was going around telling people that he was with the Twinsburg Police department. Smith remains behind bars facing multiple charges.

