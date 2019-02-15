Man Bound Dog with Duct Tape and Dumped Him in Ditch

A little dachsund was found in a ditch with duct tape wrapped around it’s snout and legs in Missouri. Fortunately, a police officer found him and got him to a vet. He was cold, very hungry and may have had a concussion. The vet said he’s doing well and should recover. The good news is that the evidence lab was able to get a fingerprint off the duct tape and an arrest was made. That man is now facing charges of animal abuse and armed criminal action. Police are still looking for the owner of the dog.