Ever seen a movie 1,000 times and still never tire from it?

A man broke the record for the most times watching a single movie in a movie theater. He saw Captain Marvel 116 times

The record? 104 times.

He had to go higher than 104 because Guinness requires specific documentation as proof.

He needed two written statements and photos in front of a poster as proof he was there.

What movie can you watch over and over and never get tired of seeing it?