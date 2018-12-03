Man Buys Six Rings For Proposal So Fiancée Can Pick The One She Likes

Unless she’s previously told you or you have a family piece ready to go, choosing the right engagement ring can be a stressful task. So rather than deal with the guesswork, Dennis Brown II had a better idea.

The former pro-athlete and male model bought six different styles of diamond rings, got down on one knee, and let fiancée Atara Dallas pick the one she liked best.

Brown shared their special day on Instagram, revealing that he wanted to propose this way because “I won at life with her, so she deserves 6 rings to choose from.”

Of course, Twitter had their say, with some accusing Brown of not knowing his future bride well enough to pick the right one himself, but most were happy for the couple.