Man Charged After Friend Accidentally Shot

(WHBC) – Police say a Canton man was drunk when he accidentally shot his friend at a bowling alley.

23-year-old Spencer Norman-Webler was arrested shortly after a friend of his was shot in the foot inside the Strike Zone bowling alley on Whipple Avenue NW Friday night.

Norman-Webler has been charged with using weapons while intoxicated and illegal possession of a firearm inside a liquor establishment, among other charges.

The friend was taken to Mercy Medical Center for the non life-threatening wound.

Investigators say Norman-Webler was attempting to adjust his holstered weapon when it discharged.

Police say he does have a valid concealed handgun license.