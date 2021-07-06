      Weather Alert

Man Charged Following Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle in Perry

Jul 6, 2021 @ 5:51am

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 30-year-old Massillon man is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide after his car struck and killed a motorcyclist in Perry Township early Monday morning.

The State Highway Patrol says Joshua Gibson was driving impaired when he struck 32-year-old Joeallen Meeley who has a Canton address.

The accident happened on Southway Street not far from Jackson Avenue SW.

Meeley was dead at the scene.

