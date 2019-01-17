Man Charged In Crash That Injured Officer
By WHBC
|
Jan 17, 2019 @ 10:27 AM

(WHBC) – A man accused in a Christmas Eve crash that injured a police officer has been formally charged.

James Marshall, 56, of Cuyahoga Falls is facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and drunk driving.

Aggravated vehicular assault is a 3rd degree felony.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says Marshall was driving drunk when he crashed into the back of a Macedonia police officer’s cruiser on Interstate 271 on December 24th.

The officer, who was assisting with the stop of a suspected drunk driver when he was hit, was treated at a hospital and released.

Marshall was booked at the Summit County Jail.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

House Deemed A Public Nuisance, Boarded Up Suspect In Fatal Hit-Skip Crash Arrested Long Waits, Glitches On First Day Of Medical Pot Sales Township Issues Snow Parking Ban DeWine To Meet With General Motors CEO Martell Announces Transfer To Miami
Comments