Man Charged In Strip Club Shooting

(WHBC) – A Massillon man is accused of shooting a man outside a strip club in Akron.

Rocco M. Toro was charged with felonious assault and having a firearm in a liquor establishment after the alleged incident shortly after midnight on Saturday at Hush Gentlemen’s Club.

The Akron Police Department says the 33-year-old Toro and the 25-year-old victim were kicked out of the club for fighting, and when outside the victim assaulted Toro, who went to his car and grabbed a handgun.

Police say Toro fired one shot, striking the victim in the neck.

The victim was taken to Akron City Hospital in critical condition.

Police say Toro remained on the scene until they arrived.