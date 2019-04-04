Man Charged With Home Invasion Murder

(WHBC) – A man is facing murder and other charges in connection with a 2018 killing in Lake Township.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Clifford Deon Walters, of Akron, has been charged with murder, aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

Investigators say Walters shot 31-year-old Brian Anthony Limoli during a home invasion on Cleveland Avenue NW in the early morning hours of September 11.

Walters is being held at the Medina County Jail on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.