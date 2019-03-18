Man Charged with Murder in Toddler’s Death

(WHBC) – A 37-year-old Canton man is behind bars in connection with the beating death of a 2-year-old boy.

Antonio Hardeman was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the weekend death of Kai’ja Derohn.

He was found unresponsive Saturday inside Hardeman’s home in the 3500 block of Ellis Avenue NE.

The child had reportedly suffered head and facial injuries, and is the son of Hardeman’s girlfriend.

Canton police arrested Hardeman Saturday night.

His bond was set at $1 million during his arraignment hearing Monday morning.

His next court date is set for March 26th.