Man Charged With Stealing Guns

(WHBC) – A Canton man is accused of stealing nearly two dozen firearms from a security business.

21-year-old Marquelis Oshea Thomas is facing 22 counts of grand theft and one count of breaking and entering.

On Saturday morning, Canton police officers were called to Elite Security Consultants at 1340 Market Avenue North to investigate a report of stolen firearms.

Police reviewed video surveillance, and say that footage and other investigative efforts led to the arrest of Thomas later that same day.

Among the guns that were stolen were AR-15 rifles and handguns worth nearly $13,000.

Thomas’ bond was set at $250,000 at his arraignment hearing on Monday.