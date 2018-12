(WHBC and ONN) – An officer-involved shooting in Wayne County over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office there says a deputy was forced to shoot a man early on Sunday.

The 60-year-old had a gun pointed toward his head and was walking toward the officer, telling the deputy to shoot him.

The deputy did fire once when the man was 40 feet away.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It happened in the village of Apple Creek.