Man Dead in Wrong Way Crash on Route 8 in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unidentified man is dead after slamming head-on into a semi while driving a stolen van the wrong way on Route 8 South near Glenwood Avenue in Akron early Tuesday.
The victim had apparently been driving on the wrong side of the road starting at Route 224 and Manchester Road.
Police began pursuing him there, but stopped the pursuit at I-77 and Wilbeth Road.
Police had gotten a call that the vehicle and some guns had just been stolen from a Cole Avenue home.