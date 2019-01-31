Man Dies After Being Hit By Car
(WHBC) – An elderly man died after being struck by a vehicle in Summit County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened at around 3:20 on Tuesday afternoon on Lockwood Road in Coventry Township.

Investigators determined that a car was traveling westbound on Lockwood Road when it hit the 94-year-old who was crossing the street.

The Coventry Fire Department responded and transported the man to Akron General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the incident.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

