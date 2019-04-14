Man Drives With 3,000 Bees In His Car

In recent news, a woman in New York found herself with a leg injury and a totaled car after her encounter with a spider while driving. Many with fears for spiders could relate, but what’s worse? Driving with a spider, or over 3,000 bees?

This farmer was commuting back to his home with a box of bees he had just purchased. After he stopped for launch, to his dismay, found the box of bees tipped over releasing most of the swarm. The farmer did what any logical person would do, and decided to continue his commute within the bee’s company.

Thanks to his calm character, the bees, and the farmer arrived home untouched.

Have you ever had a bug emergency while driving?