Man Drops And Looses Engagement Ring Mid Proposal

Almost any proposal is unforgettable, but a man who dropped the engagement ring mid proposal in Time Square, might take the cake. After the couple along with NYPD officers frantically search for the ring, went home empty handed. Officers found the engagement ring the next day, but had no way in contacting the two.

NYPD has now released a video of the couple asking the public for help in identifying the newly engaged. They have yet to find the two, but with the power of internet, I’m sure the ring will be returned back to couple.

I’ll keep you updated!