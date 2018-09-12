Man Emails 246 Women Named Nicole

A college student Carlos Zetina in Alberta, Canada met a girl at a bar, and she gave him her phone number. The only problem is that the phone number wasn’t correct. There was only one piece of information he had: her name was Nicole. So instead of chalking it up to a missed connection, he sent a mass email to everyone named “Nicole” at the University of Calgary. All 246 of them; both students and staff. Now, a bunch of the recipients of that email have become friends and formed a Facebook group. Also, Carlos did find his mystery Nicole. Though, not because she got the message. Turns out, one of the Nicoles that was emailed knew her, and told her about Carlos. She did intend to give him the right number, but she accidentally sent him the wrong one. So… I guess that makes this story only half stalker-ish? Now her and Carlos are planning on going out on a date.