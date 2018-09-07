Man Erected Electric Fence to Keep Kids Out

A Virginia man, named Bryan, was tired of kids standing on his lawn and littering while they waited for their school bus. So he erected an electric fence around his property. Parents and neighbors were concerned about the safety of the children that have to stand at that bus stop. But, Bryan said it was a necessary precaution he had to do because of the problems he has had with the local kids. There is just one detail Bryan overlooked: he erected his fence on county property. Turns out, Bryan’s yard isn’t as big as he thought it was. Where the kids stand is actually owned by the county. So Bryan took his fence down. But, in the end was happy he erected in the first place. After it went viral on social media, he hopes that the local parents will speak with their kids about respecting other people’s property.