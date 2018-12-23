Man Finds Envelope with $10,000 in Cash Inside Purse Left on a Subway, and Returns It!
By Anastasia Otto
Dec 23, 2018 @ 12:40 PM
Richard Taverna from New York is receiving good praise after he turned in a missing purse with a large sum of cash.

Taverna was riding the subway as he noticed a lonely blue Channel purse. After looking inside to help him find the identity of who the purse belonged to, he incited found an envelop with over $10,00 in CASH!

The New York samaritan returned the purse to the police who recalled they had already received a report for the lost purse. Taverna said that the praise he’s receiving is unnecessary, but I think we can all agree that only few would have done what he did.

