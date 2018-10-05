Man Got a Misdemeanor for Returning a Lost Phone?

You’re not going to believe this, but it’s true. A man got charged with misdemeanor theft for returning a lost cell phone. While he was on his lunch break, Rick found a cracked iPhone that he thought didn’t work so he threw the phone in his car. He later went back to where he found the phone once he saw a message that the phone was lost, and the person was looking for the phone. A couple days later, he got a letter to appear in court. According to police instead of taking the phone from where he found it, Rick should’ve taken the phone to a business. Rick says he if he finds another phone laying around he’ll be sure to take it to a business.