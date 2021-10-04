Man Guilty of Killing 1-year old Going to Prison for a Long Time
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC)
The man found guilty in the murder of 1-year old Ace Lucas is going to prison for a very long time.
Judge Taryn Heath sentenced Trejuan Johnson to 72 years to life in prison this morning after a jury found him guilty last week.
Johnson was charged of being one of three men who shot into a house on Clarendon Avenue SW last July, killing 1-year-old Ace Lucas and injuring his twin brother ArCel.
The toddler’s family spoke to the court sharing tons of emotion, but on the advice of his attorney Johnson did not speak.
Ace’s father was murdered on August 8th the day before Johnson’s first trial. He was a key prosecution witness.