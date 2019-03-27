Man Guilty Of Murdering Woman, Burying Her Body

(ONN) – An Akron man has pleaded guilty to killing his 53-year-old girlfriend and burying her body behind the woman’s home in Akron’s Middlebury neighborhood.

53-year-old David Callaghan pleaded guilty to felony charges of murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and a first-degree misdemeanor of domestic violence.

The body of Callaghan’s girlfriend, Martha Freitag, was found Sept. 13 in a shallow grave behind the couple’s home.

Freitag’s daughter told police she’d been unable to reach her mother since July 31 and she was afraid “he did something to her.”

Callaghan faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison.

He’ll be sentenced on May 6th.