Man Heading To Prison For Fatal Rest Stop Altercation

May 21, 2019 @ 11:21am

(ONN) – A man found guilty of attacking, running over and killing a man at an interstate rest stop near Akron has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

35-year-old Paul Randall of New York state was sentenced in Summit County court in Akron after pleading guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Witnesses say Randall knocked 43-year-old Scott Reichard, of North Olmsted, to the ground last summer at a rest stop along Interstate 77.

Randall then stole his pickup truck, ran over him and drove away.

State troopers found Randall the next day in southeast Ohio.

