(WHBC) – A Canton man learns how long he’ll be in prison for committing a horrible crime.

25-year-old Brandon Marcel Jackson pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a young relative of his.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison, the maximum sentence he could get on the charge of sexual battery.

Court records indicate the young victim contracted a sexually transmitted disease from Jackson.

Jackson will have to register as a child predatory offender for life, once he’s released from prison.